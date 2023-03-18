INEC Postpones Elections In 10 Lagos Polling Units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections in 10 polling units in Lagos State. The affected polling…

The affected polling units are in Victoria Garden City (VGC) in Eti-Osa Laocal Government Area of the State.

Daily Trust had earlier reported how thugs attacked a Nollywood actress in the area.

While addressing the media on Saturday, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, said the ad-hoc staff deployed in the area refused to carry out their duties there because of an experience they had during the Presidential Poll.

“We have eight polling units here with 6,024 registered voters and out of which 5,624 people have their PVCs,” he stated, adding that two other polling units at the estate’s main gate were also affected.

“After due consultation and further directive from the national headquarters that we should remobilise here tomorrow (Sunday) morning by 08:30am to conduct the elections.

“By 08:30am tomorrow (Sunday), we will reconvene here.”