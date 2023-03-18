BREAKING: INEC Officials delay collation over dollar gift from politician

Some ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Borno State have vowed not to release electoral materials for collation until they get…

Some ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Borno State have vowed not to release electoral materials for collation until they get their own share of dollars given by an unnamed politician.

Trouble started when they got to the collation center in Biu Local Government Area on Saturday night, but did not find their Ward Collation Officer who received the money on their behalf.

An argument ensued when they could not find him at the collation center and his line was unreachable.

They claimed that the collation officer collected the money on their behalf and promised to give them after the election.

“They’re looking for him and trying his number it’s not connecting. They said they won’t release the INEC materials till their share is given to them. A group of them have gone home with the materials,” said a witness.

Borno is one of the states where governorship election held on Saturday.