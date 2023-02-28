BREAKING: INEC finally resumes collation amid protest in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally commenced the collation of results for the 2023 presidential election. The collation of results from the state…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally commenced the collation of results for the 2023 presidential election.

The collation of results from the state started on Sunday at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

At the end of Monday’s collation, a few minutes past 10 pm, Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman, had adjourned the process till 11am on Tuesday.

He had said this was to enable the state collation officers for the presidential election (SCOPs) in the remaining states.

However, Okoye in a chat with the media on Tuesday, Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, said the collation had been shifted till 2pm.

He had explained that though results from five states were available, the commission expected at least 10 more states to join the exercise.

However, by 2pm, the collation had not commenced. The exercise started around 4:45pm and the results of Niger State were collated.

However, different groups are on the streets of Abuja over the elections.

While a group is call for a fresh exercise over non-use of BVAS, the other group vowed to resist any attempt to truncate democracy.

Daily Trust reports that results have been released for about 13 states with the top parties sharing the wins.