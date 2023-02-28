BREAKING: INEC declares Zamfara senatorial, 2 House of Reps elections inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Zamfara state has declared the state’s central senatorial zone, Gusau/ Tsafe and Gummi/ Bukkuyum elections inconclusive. In Zamfara central…

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Zamfara state has declared the state’s central senatorial zone, Gusau/ Tsafe and Gummi/ Bukkuyum elections inconclusive.

In Zamfara central senatorial zone PDP’s Aliyu Ikra Bilbis is leading Kabiru Marafa. Bilbis got 93,120 votes while Marafa scored 79,444 votes. About 57,701 votes were cancelled in polling units in Gusau, Tsafe , Bungudu and Maru local government areas.

However, the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress Bola Tinubu has defeated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party after he polled 298, 396 against Atiku’s 193,978.