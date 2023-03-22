INEC Declares PDP winner of Enugu guber election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Mbah, as the winner of Saturday governorship election in…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Mbah, as the winner of Saturday governorship election in Enugu State.

According to the results announced on Wednesday night, Mbah polled 160,895 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP), who scored 157,552 votes.

While announcing the result, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo-Iwe, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, said, “That Mbah Peter Ndubuisi of Peoples Democratic Party, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

The Labour Party had expressed optimism of winning the Enugu election which like Abia was marred in controversy.

INEC had suspended collation in the states and summoned the key officials to Abuja.

Earlier on Wednesday, the commission had assured Nigerians that the final results would be declared within hours.

Labour Party’s Alex Otti was declared winner in Abia.

With the development, only Kebbi and Adamawa are left without winners among the 28 states where Saturday’s election held.

INEC had declared the elections in both state inconclusive but is yet to fix a date for rerun.