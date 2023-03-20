BREAKING: INEC Declares NNPP Winner of Kano gov’ship election

The candidate of NNPP, Abba Kabir Yusuf has emerged the winner of the Kano state gubernatorial election. In the Final results announced by Returning Officer:…

In the Final results announced by Returning Officer: Professor Ahmad Doko Ibrahim, Yusuf polled

1,019,602 while the candidate of APC, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna polled – 890,705 to come second.

Total valid votes: 1,977,872

Rejected votes: 27,092

Total votes cast: 2,084

Margin of victory: 128,897

Total incidences of 195 across

38 LGA

180 RAs

385 PUs

253,060 PVC collected affected

For purpose of margin of lead: the Ro considered as follows:

Figure reduced to 84,849