BREAKING: INEC Declares NNPP Winner of Kano gov’ship election

The candidate of NNPP, Abba Kabir Yusuf has emerged the winner of the Kano state gubernatorial election.
In the Final results announced by Returning Officer: Professor Ahmad Doko Ibrahim, Yusuf polled
1,019,602 while the candidate of APC, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna polled – 890,705 to come second.
Total valid votes: 1,977,872
Rejected votes: 27,092
Total votes cast: 2,084
Margin of victory: 128,897
Total incidences of 195 across
38 LGA
180 RAs
385 PUs
253,060 PVC collected affected
For purpose of margin of lead: the Ro considered as follows:
Figure reduced to 84,849