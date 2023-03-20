✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Nigeria 2023 Elections: Gubernatorial Results (Source:INEC)
INEC Declares Adamawa Guber Election Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Adamawa State governorship election inconclusive.

Speaking after collating results from all the 21 local government areas of the state, the collation officer, Professor Muhammad Lamin Mele, said the number of cancelled votes exceeded the difference between the two leading candidates.
He explained that election was cancelled in 47 Registration Areas with 41,796 registered voters which is higher than the margin of 31,249 between the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who polled 421,524 and the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) Aisha Dahiry Binani who scored 390,275.

Fintiri is among the 11 governors who sought to be reelected.

Result
Total registered voters      2,196,566
Accredited voters                 859, 964
AA.              641
ADC             2,996
ADP             2,13,4
APC.            390,275
APGA           876
APM.            603
APP              284
LP                 2729
NNPP.          4847
NRM             1,237
PDP              421,524
PRP.             1185
SDP.            6,865
YPP.            1,425
ZLP.             199
Totals valid votes.      837,820
Rejected votes             14,888
Total votes cast.         852,748
