INEC Declares Adamawa Guber Election Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Adamawa State governorship election inconclusive. Speaking after collating results from all the 21 local government areas…

Speaking after collating results from all the 21 local government areas of the state, the collation officer, Professor Muhammad Lamin Mele, said the number of cancelled votes exceeded the difference between the two leading candidates.

He explained that election was cancelled in 47 Registration Areas with 41,796 registered voters which is higher than the margin of 31,249 between the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who polled 421,524 and the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) Aisha Dahiry Binani who scored 390,275.

Fintiri is among the 11 governors who sought to be reelected. Result

Total registered voters 2,196,566

Accredited voters 859, 964

AA. 641

ADC 2,996

ADP 2,13,4

APC. 390,275

APGA 876

APM. 603

APP 284

LP 2729

NNPP. 4847

NRM 1,237

PDP 421,524

PRP. 1185

SDP. 6,865

YPP. 1,425

ZLP. 199

Totals valid votes. 837,820

Rejected votes 14,888

Total votes cast. 852,748