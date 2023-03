The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) has declared Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s governorship poll in Ogun…

The Returning Officer, Prof Kayode Adebowale announced him the winner after collation of results from all the 20 LGs in the state.

Abiodun polled 276,298 to defeat Ladi Adebutu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who had 262,383 votes.

Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came distant third.