INEC announces date for Adamawa, Kebbi rerun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the date forsupplementary elections in Kebbi and Adamawa States.

Mr Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this in Abuja on Monday.

He said all outstanding governorship, National and state assembly elections would hold on same date.

“Arising from its meeting held today, the INEC has decided that all outstanding governorship, National and state assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023,” Oyekanmi said.

He said a detailed official statement would follow shortly.

Daily Trust reports that the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections as well as the March 18 governorship and states assembly elections witness cancellation and some inconclusive elections across the country.