IGP finally okays hunger protest, gives organisers conditions

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Friday, asked all groups planning to carry out the proposed nationwide protest to submit their details to the…

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Friday, asked all groups planning to carry out the proposed nationwide protest to submit their details to the Commissioners of Police in their respective states.

Daily Trust reports that some aggrieved Nigerians had fixed August 1 – August

The police boss also disclosed that intelligence at the disposal of the Force has revealed that foreign mercenaries are involved in the proposed nationwide protest.

Egbetokun, who spoke to journalists at Force Headquarters at a press briefing, said the demands were made to ensure the protest was peaceful.

He said, “We acknowledge the constitutional right of Nigerian citizens to peaceful assembly and protest. However, in the interest of public safety and order, we urge all groups planning to protest to provide necessary details to the Commissioner of Police in the state where the protest is intended to take place.

“To facilitate a successful and incident-free protest, they should please provide the following information.”

Other guidelines, according to him, are “stating the proposed protest routes and assembly points. 2. Expected duration of the protest. 3. Names and contact details of protest leaders and organizers.

“Measures to prevent hijacking by criminal elements, including key identifiers for possible isolation of potential troublemakers. By providing this information, the police will be enabled to deploy adequate personnel and resources to ensure public safety.

“Designate specific routes and areas for the protest to avoid conflicts with other events or activities. Establish clear communication channels with protest leaders to address any concerns or issues that may arise.

“Minimize the risk of violence, property damage, or other criminal activity. We encourage all protestors to cooperate with the police, obey the law, and adhere to global best practices for peaceful assembly to guarantee a safe and successful exercise of their rights.”

The top cop said they have been monitoring development surrounding protest threats, saying while some groups call for violent protests, emulating Kenya’s recent events, others advocate for peaceful demonstrations.

“However, some individuals promote peaceful protests with violent undertones, raising concerns about their sincerity. We have our history of violent protests in Nigeria, and I don’t believe we have to look to other countries to note the dangers of unchecked demonstrations.

“We commend patriots who have withdrawn from the protest due to the apparent sinister motives and ignorance of those calling for violence. We note those who have spoken out against any form of protest at this critical juncture, fearing enemies of our country may be manipulating the process.

“We confirm their fears are genuine, as we have credible intelligence on foreign mercenaries’ involvement in this planned protest. The Nigerian police urge all Nigerians to exercise caution and think twice before joining any protest group.”