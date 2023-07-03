BREAKING: I printed my result from JAMB portal, pupil accused of forgery breaks silence

Ejikeme Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, Anambra State, who was accused of inflating her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, has…

Ejikeme Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, Anambra State, who was accused of inflating her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, has broken her silence.

In a statement on Sunday Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson, had said the student, who was widely celebrated over 362 score, said to be the highest for 2o23 UTME, actually scored 249 in the exam.

Benjamin had said the student tampered with the original result to curry favour.

He subsequently announced that the result would be withdrawn while Mmesoma would face prosecution.

But speaking on Monday, the student said she printed her result from JAMB portal, adding that she was not capable of forging her result.

She said she had always been a brilliant pupil, who had secured first position from primary school days.

Mmesoma said she was invited to the police station where her statement was taken, and she was told that investigation was ongoing.

She said she felt traumatised by the incident, adding that, “there must be problem somewhere”.

Details later…

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...