BREAKING: I defeated Tinubu and I’ll prove it – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Gregory Obi, has said that he won last Saturday’s presidential election and would prove it.

He said this on Thursday in Abuja at an ongoing press conference which he called his first reaction to the election.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu on Wednesday morning declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as winner of the election.

Yakubu, who announced the final result at exactly 3:55 am Wednesday, after three days of collation of results from across the 36 states of the federation and FCT, said Tinubu polled a total 8,794,726 votes.

Tinubu defeated his main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who recorded 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) who polled 6,101,533 votes to come second and third respectively.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

However, Obi said the election was a daylight robbery and would use all legitimate means, including the courts, to reclaim the mandate given to him and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed.

He also berated INEC for conducting the worst elections in Nigeria’s history, which he said fall, even below the minimum standards.

He also said he believed in the judiciary to do justice, saying he was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the judiciary having been there severally to reclaim his stolen mandates in the past and won all.

He also said the meeting with the PDP and other parties was not a merger but exchanging ideas on way forward in national interest.

