Top Story
Gunshots as Police prevent protesters from blocking major road

Gunshots were fired into air at the popular Top Medical junction in Tunga area of Minna, Niger State capital, when protesters attempted to block the…

nigeria police
nigeria police

Gunshots were fired into air at the popular Top Medical junction in Tunga area of Minna, Niger State capital, when protesters attempted to block the road.

The Police had earlier fired teargas to disperse the protesters but they attempted to reassemble while aiming at mounting a road block on the ever busy road.

The policemen on ground had to fire gunshots into the air to scare them away.

When our correspondent arrived the scene, policemen and vigilantes were seen removing the stones the protesters had use to barricade a section of the road.

Security Operatives comprising the police, military, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have taken over perceived hot spots including the Popular Kpakungu Roundabout on Minna-Bida road where protest held early this year.

Our correspondent also reports that markets and shops were closed for fear of looting.

