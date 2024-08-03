✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
BREAKING: Gunshot, teargas as police chase few #EndBadGovernance Protesters in Abuja

The police have forced some #EndBadGovernance Protesters away from the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja. The protesters who returned to the venue after initially shunning…

    By Seun Adeuyi

The police have forced some #EndBadGovernance Protesters away from the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The protesters who returned to the venue after initially shunning the exercise in the early hours of the day had assembled with flags and placards.

But the policemen on ground at the stadium fired into air and released teargas to scare them away.

Some of the protesters ran into their vehicles and fled.

Details later…

 

