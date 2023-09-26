BREAKING: Gunmen shoot 3 Nasarawa Poly students, kidnap one

Gunmen have reportedly shot three students of the Isa Mustapha Agwai l Polytechnic in Lafia, Nasarawa State. It was gathered that the assailants also abducted…

Gunmen have reportedly shot three students of the Isa Mustapha Agwai l Polytechnic in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that the assailants also abducted one female student simply identified as Ajoke, an ND ll student of Science Laboratory Technology.

Daily Trust learnt that the incident occurred around 08:00pm on Monday.

The students, who sustained gunshot injuries, were said to be receiving treatment in a hospital.

Details shortly.

