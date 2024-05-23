Governor Yusuf signs new emirates council law

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has signed the new emirates council law. The governor signed the law Thursday evening at the Government House…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has signed the new emirates council law.

The governor signed the law Thursday evening at the Government House at exactly 5:10pm alongside his deputy, the Speaker of the State Assembly and other principal officers of his government.

The Kano State House of Assembly had repealed the Kano Emirates Council Law 2019 which established Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano Emirates from the then Kano Emirate.

The lawmakers repealed the Emirates Law at a special plenary presided over by the Speaker, Jibril Falgore, on Thursday.

Falgore invoked Order seven Rule 3 (A) of the House and directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Bashir Diso, to carry out the third reading of the bill to repeal the Law.

The Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Butu-Butu, in a contribution, explained that repealing the law would revive the lost glory of Kano.

He said that the division of Kano Emirate into five Emirates “damaged the capacity and dignity of the Emirate and the state”.

The Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini, added that the Emirate Council was a custodian of culture of the Kano people which was distorted by the creation of the additional Emirates.

Dala said that when the law is amended, all the five Emirate Councils would be abolished while the Commissioner for Local Government would oversee the activities of the dissolved Emirate.

He said that repealing the law is timely and the decision should be communicated to the state Governor, Abba Yusuf, for assent.

The opposition members, led by Minority Whip, Alhaji Ayuba Labaran (Kabo- APC), however, opposed the move to repeal the law and staged a walk-out from the chamber.

When contacted, Labaran explained that the move was for “selfish interest”.

He added that the previous administration created the Emirates to foster unity and development.