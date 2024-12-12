BREAKING: Gov Yusuf sacks SSG, Chief of Staff, 5 commissioners

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has reshuffled his cabinet, sacking the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Commissioner of Information and four other commissioners.

According to his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa the development forms part of a major political decision to effect pragmatic political realignment of his administration.

According to the statement by Bature, Governor Yusuf maintained the much awaited decision that finally came to enable optimum performance that will drive more dividends of democracy to the good people of Kano State.

Those affected by the major shakeup are the Chief of Staff, Alh. Shehu Wada Sagagi whose office is now scrapped, and Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, who was dropped on health ground.

According to Bature, Governor Yusuf removed some cabinet members and reassigned others to enhance administrative performance and political retool.

Those who retained their positions are Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Haruna Isa Dederi, Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Danjuma Mahmoud, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran, Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Hon. Abduljabbar Mohammed Umar, Commissioner for Budget and Planning Hon Musa Suleiman Shannon and Commissioner for Works and Housing Engr. Marwan Ahmad.

Also retained are Commissioner for Solid and Mineral Resources, Sefiyanu Hamza, Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Shiekh Ahmad Tijani Auwal, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, Commissioner for Investment and Commerce, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya and that of Internal Security and Special Services, Major General Mohammad Inuwa Idris Rtd.

According to the statement, those reassigned are the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulssalam, who was moved from Ministry of Local Government to Higher Education; Hon. Mohammad Tajo Usman moved from Science and Technology to Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata from Higher Education to Science, Technology and Innovation.

Others on reassignment list include Hon. Amina Abdullahi from Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation to Ministry for Women, Children and Disable; Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo, from Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to Ministry of Special Duties.

Commissioner for Project Monitory and Evaluation Hon. Ibrahim Namadi now moved to Ministry of Transport, while Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa of Ministry of Education now moved to Ministry of Water Resources.

On the reassigned list, are Hon. Ali Haruna Makoda moved from Water Resources to Ministry of Education, Hon. Aisha Lawal Saji from Ministry of Women, Children and Disable to Tourism and Culture, and Hon. Muhammad Diggol from Transport to Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation.

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has dropped five members of his cabinet to include Ibrahim Jibril Fagge, of Finance Ministry; Ladidi Ibrahim Garko, Culture and Tourism; Baba Halilu Dantiye, Information and Internal Affairs, Shehu Aliyu Yammedi, Special Duties and Abbas Sani Abbas, Rural and Community Development.

Also, the Governor has directed the Chief of Staff and the five commissioners that are dropped to report to the office of the Governor for possible reassignment.