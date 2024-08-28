Gov Yusuf orders closure of MDAs’ accounts

Governor Kabiru Abba Yusuf of Kano State has directed the Accountant-General of the state to close the bank accounts of all ministries, departments and agencies…

Governor Kabiru Abba Yusuf of Kano State has directed the Accountant-General of the state to close the bank accounts of all ministries, departments and agencies with immediate effect.

The governor gave the directive at the ongoing meeting with the Chairman of the Kano State Internal Revenue Service and heads of MDAs at the Government House.

He said the decision was made to ensure that all government revenues are properly accounted for and utilised for the development of the state finances for effective governance.

“I am directing the accountant general of state to as a matter of urgency, issue circular to all MDAs in the state to comply with all the provisions of the Kano state MDA revenue, harmonization law 2016.

“The accountant general is also expected to direct all money deposit banks as well as other financial institutions to close all bank accounts whether IGR or expenditure belonging to any MDA’s of the state.

“The banks are expected to transfer all accounts balances in this IGR and expenditure accounts to the new IGR that is open by the office of the accountant general.

“The banks are also expected to submit certificates of compliance to these directives to guide the office of the accountant general and the Chairman of Kano Internal revenue service for further necessary action,” Governor Yusuf explained.

He assured citizens of the state, particularly the tax payers, of the effective use of the funds to impact their lives and the economy of the state.

“The state will aggressively address water and sanitation, health, education, agricultural development human capital development among others. We will remain resolute to continue with the development of the state,” he added.