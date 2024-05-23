Gov Yusuf gives sacked Emirs 48 hours to hand over

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has asked the Emirs who were removed following the return of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has asked the Emirs who were removed following the return of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano to leave the palaces within the next 48 hours.

Five emirs appointed by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje are the ones mainly affected by the order.

Ganduje had split Kano emirate into five and appointed an emir for each.

Among the newly created Emirates were Karaye, Gaya, Bichi and Rano.

But the Kano House of Assembly controlled by the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) had repealed the law which Ganduje used to make the changes.

The lawmakers had transmitted their bill to Governor Yusuf who signed it into law on Thursday evening.

Addressing a media briefing after signing the law, Governor Yusuf directed the sacked monarchs to vacate official residences and palaces and hand over to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs within two days.