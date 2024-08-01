Gov Yusuf declares curfew as violence spreads in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has declared 24-hour curfew in the state following the degeneration of the protest against hunger The governor declared…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has declared 24-hour curfew in the state following the degeneration of the protest against hunger

The governor declared the curfew at a press conference held at the Government House on Thursday.

He said, “After careful consideration, we have come to terms that 24 hours curfew should be put in place to further prevent looting and vandalisation of businesses and killing of innocent citizens.”

He further direct all security agencies in the state to ensure full compliance with the directives to ensure restoration of peace in the state.

He said, “It is with a heavy heart that I address you today regarding the unfortunate events that transpired during the recent peaceful protest.

“You may recall that, yesterday the 31st July, 2024 we organized a town hall meeting with stakeholders’ religious leaders, Leaders of Business community, Traditional leaders, Academia, Technocrats, Youth and Women’s groups and Civil Society Organizations. During the meeting I acknowledged that the protest is a constitutional right.

“However, I urged the protesters to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner and I expressed my intention to receive their complaint and assured them that their grievances would be forwarded to Mr. President and Commander in Chief for possible attention. Our goal was to facilitate a constructive dialogue and address the issues raised by our fellow citizens.

“Similarly, this morning we received the representatives of the peaceful protesters where they submitted their demand in writing which I promise to deliver to Mr. President. While I commend the vast majority of peaceful protesters who stated their concerns responsibly, it is however, regrettable to say that, the whole protest that was meant to be a demonstration of democratic right to voice our concerns was hijacked by thugs and hoodlums who embarked on looting of business premises, government properties and maiming of innocent citizens, such miscreants have become persistent in wanton destructions of private and public properties aided by enemies of the State who have been reported to the security agencies a few days back.

“After exhaustive deliberations during Emergency State Security council meeting, it was collectively decided that 24-hour curfew should be put in place to prevent further looting and vandalization of shops including indiscriminate killing and maiming of innocent citizens.

“On this note therefore, and based on the powers conferred on me by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as the Chief Security Officer of the State, I have therefore, declared 24-hours curfew in the State with immediate effect.

“Fellow citizens, this action is made to ensure the full protection of your lives and properties as well as protecting public asset, places of worship and Business premises. As we move forward, I urge all citizens to remain vigilant and to continue working together to maintain the peace and harmony we cherish so much. Let us not allow the actions of a few selfish individuals and miscreants to divide us or detract us from our shared goals. Together, we can overcome all challenges and build a stronger, more resilient Kano State.

“All security agencies in the State are hereby directed to ensure full and immediate compliance.”

Yusuf is the third governor to impose curfew over the negative turn of events during the protest.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno and Mai Mala Buni, his Yobe counterparts, had earlier taken similar moves to restore calm.