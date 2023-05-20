Ganduje consented to Tinubu’s meeting with Kwankwaso – Jibrin

Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, a Rep-Elect, has said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje consented to the meeting that President-elect Bola Tinubu held with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in France.…

Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, a Rep-Elect, has said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje consented to the meeting that President-elect Bola Tinubu held with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in France.

Daily Trust had reported how Tinubu and Kwankwaso met for four hours on Monday.

Ganduje had expressed reservation over the meeting, saying Tinubu had decided to see Kwankwaso, his estranged benefactor, as an alternative.

In a leaked audio with Ibrahim Masari, former Vice-Presidential Placeholder of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ganduje had said Tinubu ought to consult or invite him to the meeting with Kwankwaso.

But in a chat with Daily Trust, Jibrin, who was part of the meeting in France, said Ganduje confirmed to him that Tinubu consulted him before the meeting took place.

“Lke every other Nigerian, I was very shocked when I listened to that audio but I think the most important thing is that I want to confirm to you that Governor Ganduje was consulted.

“And he himself confirmed this to me, told me in clear words that the President-elect invited him and told him that he is planning meeting with Kwankwaso and asked he Ganduje if he had any objections to it, and Ganduje told me that he told the President-elect that he has no any objection.

“So it is extremely unfair for the president-elect to be portrayed in bad light before the public by Governor Ganduje who knows very well that the president consulted him before that meeting because he confirmed that to me clearly.

“It is very very unfair to the president-elect, and I do not believe that the Mr president will abandon anyone who supported him… but again, what is paramount is national unity, cohesion and development.”