Fubara’s whereabouts unknown as Military moves trucks into Rivers Govt House

The movement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara was unknown on Tuesday night when the military moved trucks into Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt.

The trucks were placed within and outside the Government House on the first night of the State of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu declared emergency rule amid the attacks on oil installations in Rivers State.

SPONSOR AD

Some militants groups had threatened to blow up pipelines if the Rivers House of Assembly impeach Fubara.

However, hours after the lawmakers served the governor with notice of alleged misconduct, the militants carried out their threat.

Responding, the president suspended Fubara and the lawmakers for sic months, appointing an administrator for the state.

After the declaration, about 10 military trucks patroled the road leading to the Government House main gate while armoured vehicles were seen at strategic positions within the road leading to the Government House gate.

The road leading to Government House from the popular UTC junction was deserted as residents made efforts to get back to their respective houses.

A resident of Port Harcourt who pleaded anonymity told our reporter that military trucks were found all over the area.

“The road leading to Government House from the Issac Boro park to the popular UTC is deserted. Residents are making efforts to get back to their respective homes as nobody wants to be caught in a cross fire. I saw about 10 military trucks parading the road leading to Government House. There are other armoured tanks that have been stationed at both entrance road leading to Government House,” the sources said.

Our reporter could not confirm if Fubara had vacated Government House as of press time but sources from Government House informed our reporter that the governor might have a premonition of the State of emergency.

The source said the governor held several meetings with members of the suspended state Executive council throughout the day.

A former Commissioner who spoke with our reporter briefly on phone said he could not speak at length because was having a meeting with the governor, promising to call back later, but he never did as of press time.