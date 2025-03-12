Fubara locked out of Rivers Assembly

Governor Similanayi Fubara of Rivers State has been locked out from the Port Harcourt Aba road temporal Rivers State House of Assembly Complex.

The governor arrived with his entourage but met Assembly entrance gate under lock and key.

No reason was given for locking out the governor but Assembly sources said the governor did not officially inform the legislators about his visit and purpose.

But the governor said he communicated his coming to the speaker Martins Amaewhule, through a letter.

He said efforts made to reach him on the phone since Tuesday had been abortive.

The lawmakers had given Fubara 48-hour ultimatum to the present the budget which was earlier approved by the 4-member faction of the assembly loyal to him.

But the Supreme Court had recognsied the 27-member loyal to Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as the authentic members of the Rivers House of Assembly.

The governor had invited the lawmakers over to Government House, Port Harcourt, but they shunned the invitation.

The latest development comes 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu asked Fubara to implement the Supreme Court verdict.

Tinubu gave the directive when he hosted Niger Delta stakeholders at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Before the meeting, Tony Okcoha, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, had asked Fubara to resign or be impeched.