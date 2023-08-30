BREAKING: Fresh coup in Africa, Gabon President removed

The military has announced a coup in Gabon, deposing President Ali Bongo, who was declared winner of Saturday’s election. Bongo, who came to power after…

The military has announced a coup in Gabon, deposing President Ali Bongo, who was declared winner of Saturday’s election.

Bongo, who came to power after the death of his father in 2009, won a third term in an election which opposition argued was heavily disputed.

The BBC quoted soldiers to have appeared on Gabonese national television in Gabon to say they had taken power.

The coupists also announced the annulment of Saturday’s election.

The development comes amid the move to resolve the removal of a democratically elected president in Niger Republic.

Both the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and African Union (AU), which have rejected the coup in Niger, are yet to react to the situation in Gabon as of the time of filing this report as developments are still unfolding.

Details later…

