Former Air Force spokesman slumps, dies in Abuja

The immediate past spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, is dead. Maigida was reported to have slumped and died in the…

The immediate past spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, is dead.

Maigida was reported to have slumped and died in the nation’s capital.

A family source, who confirmed the development, said the senior military officer was hale and hearty before the sad incident.

The spokesman of the NAF, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, who also confirmed the development, described the death as shocking.

My name was wrongly mentioned, Olofa of Offa speaks on Obi’s leaked audio

Ripples over Obi’s ‘religious war’ phone conversation with Oyedepo

He assumed duty as the image maker of the force in January.

In his address when he took over in January, he promised to consolidate on the achievement of his predecessor, adding that it was a rare opportunity for him to serve as the image maker of the service.

Maigida had said, “With the aim of galvanising support and goodwill for the NAF in striving to project air power to conquer the myriads of security challenges currently bedevilling the country.

“Let me assure you that the directorate will keep forging ahead under my watch to continue to churn out and leverage on online social platforms to bring out NAF stories in clear picture.

“Indeed, I will continue to use the media space to strive and bring the narrative of NAF in enhancing national security architecture in the country.”

The NAF spokesman had urged media professionals as partners to bear in mind that the current security challenges facing the country called for concerted efforts to stem the tide.

“I urge you to remain steadfast as you carry out your work in informing and enlightening the public and bring them abreast of happenings within the defence and security sector.

“I urge you to use your reportage and media outfit to shape public perceptions and views about the NAF towards enduring national security and defence of the country.

“This I believe will boost combat efficiency and effectiveness of NAF towards enhancing operational airpower capabilities to confront the enemies of Nigeria,” he said.

Maigida, who was the Commander of 551 NAF Station in Jos, took over from Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who also replaced him in Jos.

He had served as Acting Director, Defence Information at the Defence Headquarters before his posting to Jos in 2022.