Fire outbreak at Supreme Court

There is currently a fire outbreak at the Supreme Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The cause of the inferno was unknown as of…

There is currently a fire outbreak at the Supreme Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The cause of the inferno was unknown as of the time of filing this report, but a source at the Federal Fire Service said firefighters were at the scene.

Offices of three Justices have reportedly been burnt down.

According to ARISE News, the fire forced some occupants of the building to scamper for safety.

The fire incident is just the latest of many that have affected government offices in Abuja.

In May 2023, fire gutted some parts of the Nigerian Air Force Base located along Airport Road in the FCT.

In February 2022, there was a fire incident at ministry of finance building in Abuja.

In May 2020, fire burnt a part of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) building in the FCT.

A month before that incident, a building housing the office of the accountant-general of the Federation (AGF) was gutted by fire.

In 2018, the Federal Fire Service (FFS) said Nigeria lost about N5 trillion to fire incidents in four years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...