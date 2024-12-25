✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News | Top Story

Many feared dead as fighter jet bombs Sokoto communities

Fighter jets
    By Abubakar Auwal
Many villagers were feared dead while several others injured as a fighter jet targeting Lakurawa terrorist group mistakingly bombed two communities in Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
The affected communities were Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa. According to locals, the incident occured around 7am on Wednesday.
A resident of Silame, who gave his name as Malam Yahya, noted that the two villages were located close to Surame Forest identified as another hideout of Lakurawa and bandits.
Another source told Daily Trust that over 10 villagers were killed and several others sustained varying degrees of injury during the airstrike.
The chairman of Silame LGA, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Daftarana, however, confirmed the attack, saying they were still assessing the level of damage caused by the airstrike.
“The villagers were sitting peacefully when the bombs started dropping on the communities. They were innocent and peace-loving people who had no any criminal record.
“It was early for me to confirm the number of people either killed or injured because we are still assessing the development,” he said.
When contacted the Spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i declined comment on the matter, saying it was not the police operation.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories