BREAKING: FG slams 3-month suspension on Max Air after Kano incident

The Federal Government, through The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has announced the suspension of operations by Max Air following Tuesday’s night incident involving the airline’s aircraft in Kano.

A Max Air B734 aircraft with registration marks 5N-MBD, had experienced a tyre burst on landing at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Tuesday, 28th, January 2025 at about 2251 hours.

This would be the third incident in the space of three months involving a Max Air plane.

Though the 53 passengers on board were evacuated unhurt, the aircraft was temporarily shut before the runway was reopened by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) by 8:00 am on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has also initiated investigation into the occurrence.

However, the regulatory authority, the NCAA, in a statement confirming the incident said it will provide the required support to the NSIB in this regard.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu in a statement said, “It must be stated that the specific cause(s) of this incident can only be established after the NSIB has conducted its investigation.”

He added, “It is instructive to note that the NCAA had commenced organizational risk profiles for each scheduled operator, including Max Air, which is nearing its conclusion.

“However, as a result of this incident, Max Air is suspending its domestic flight operations for a period of three months with effect from midnight, 31st January, 2025, to allow for an internal appraisal of its operations by its management.”

Achimugu stated that during the 3-month period, the NCAA will conduct a thorough safety and economic audit on Max Air.

“The safety audit will entail a re-inspection of Max Air’s organization, procedures, personnel and aircraft as specified by Part 1.3.3.3(b) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, while the economic audit will critically examine the financial health of the airline to guarantee its capability to sustain safe flight operations.

“The resumption of Max Air’s domestic flight operations will be predicated on the satisfactory completion of this audit.

“The NCAA is aware of the inconvenience this action may cause intending passengers of Max Air. However; the safety and well-being of passengers is paramount. Thus, the NCAA appeals for patience and understanding while it ensures the protection of passenger rights.”