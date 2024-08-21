BREAKING: FG increases passport fees

The Federal Government has approved an upward review of the fees for the Nigerian Passport effective from 1st September 2024. The spokesman of the Nigeria…

The spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), DCI Kenneth Udo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the move was a part of the efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.

“Based on the review, a 32-page Passport booklet with 5-year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (N35,000.00) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) only; while a 64-page Passport booklet with 10-year validity which was Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000.00) will be One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) only.

“However, the fees remain unchanged in Diaspora,” he said.

While expressing regrets about any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants; the NIS assured Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.