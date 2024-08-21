✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

BREAKING: FG increases passport fees

The Federal Government has approved an upward review of the fees for the Nigerian Passport effective from 1st September 2024. The spokesman of the Nigeria…

e-passport, passports
Passports

The Federal Government has approved an upward review of the fees for the Nigerian Passport effective from 1st September 2024.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), DCI Kenneth Udo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the move was a part of the efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.

“Based on the review, a 32-page Passport booklet with 5-year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (N35,000.00) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) only; while a 64-page Passport booklet with 10-year validity which was Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000.00) will be One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) only.

“However, the fees remain unchanged in Diaspora,” he said.

While expressing regrets about any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants; the NIS assured Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories