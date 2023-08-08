BREAKING: FG concludes immigration, civil defence recruitments, releases list of successful applicants

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), has released the list of successful candidates who applied for enlistment into the Nigeria Immigration…

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), has released the list of successful candidates who applied for enlistment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday signed by Ja’afaru Ahmed, the Secretary to the Board.

“Candidates who participated in the Computer Based Test (CBT) as well as Physical Screening/Certificate Verification/Psychometric evaluation, are requested to visit the Board’s portal at cdcfib.career to check if they were successful as well as print an invitation slip containing the schedule for the exercise,” the statement said in part.

According to the statement, the documentation exercise and issuance of appointment letters for successful candidates will be held simultaneously for both Services from Tuesday 15th August, 2023 – Monday 4th September, 2023 at the Board and the Service Headquarters respectively.

The statement warned that third-party (forwarded) messages would not be entertained.

