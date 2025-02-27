Ex-Speaker Obasa storms Lagos Assembly with policemen

The ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has stormed the assembly complex in company with security details.

Obasa was removed on January 13 for gross misconduct and abuse of office.

In his stead, Mojisola Meranda was elected, a development which has polarized the assembly and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos.

Daily Trust reports that Meranda had been under pressure to vacate the office following President Bola Tinubu’s alleged displeasure with the removal of Obasa.

News broke out earlier on Thursday that Meranda’s security details had been withdrawn and that of Obasa restored in a move to return the sixth time lawmaker.

“Currently, Obasa has forced his way into the assembly chamber,” a source told Daily Trust.

The source added that Obasa in company with policemen, is attempting to gain access to the speaker’s office