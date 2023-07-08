BREAKING: Ekiti APC Chairman kidnapped

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, Barrister Paul Omotoso, has been kidnapped. Our correspondent gathered that he was attacked on…

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, Barrister Paul Omotoso, has been kidnapped.

Our correspondent gathered that he was attacked on Saturday evening while driving along Agbado Ekiti – Imesi Ekiti Road.

APC State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, said the state party chairman was driving in his car along the road when the incident happened.

Dipe said, “The chairman was driving in a Venza car along the road.

“The gunmen shot at one of the tyres of the car. He was taken into a Toyota Hilus van and driven off. He was alone in the car when the incident happened, according to the information we have.

“It happened in the evening, we got the information at about 6pm. The security agencies – police and Amotekun – have been alerted, they are all working on it,” the APC spokesperson said.

When contacted on phone, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, said that he would get back “as soon as I get the confirmation”.

