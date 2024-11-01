EFCC arrests Edo Accountant General, others days to Obaseki’s handover

Less than 11 days to the handing over to the Governor-elect, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, by the outgoing Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the State Accountant General, Mr. Julius O. Anelu, and four other officials said to be signatories to the state government accounts.

It was gathered that the five state government officials, reportedly arrested on Thursday, were being held at the Benin office of the agency.

It was also gathered that the officials were arrested apparently to forestall last minute withdrawal from the state account following thee budget allegedly approved by the Edo State House of Assembly about two weeks to the inauguration of the new government.

The source said with the arrest, government activities had been halted, as the state was unable to pay emoluments due to civil servants, pensions, and other public servants.

He added that other statutory payments such as security bills and other obligations were also affected.

According to the source, the commission intend to keep the arrested officials till November 12, when the tenure of the outgoing government would end.

When contacted, the EFCC spokesman in Edo State, Williams Oseghale, simply directed our reporter to the Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Dele Oyewale.

When contacted on the phone, Oyewale requested our correspondent to send a text message.

Text messages were sent to Oyewale’s WhatsApp number and his line as an SMS, but he was yet to respond as of the time of filing this report.