BREAKING: Edwin Clark dies at 97

Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Edwin Clark, is dead.

According to a statement released by his family, the chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF died on Monday night,

He was 97 years old.

“The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday 17th February , 2025.’’

“Born in Kiagbodo, in the Ijaw area of what is now Delta State, late Clark attended primary and secondary schools at Effurun, Okrika and Afugbene before completing further studies at the Government Teacher Training College, which later became Delta State University, Abraka. Thereafter, he worked briefly as a school teacher before traveling abroad to earn a law degree.

“He worked with the administrations of military governor Samuel Ogbemudia and head of state, General Yakubu Gowon between 1966 and 1975. In 1966, he was a member of an advisory committee to the military governor of the Mid-Western Region province, David Ejoor and was appointed Federal Commissioner of Information in 1975.

“May his soul rest in peace, Amen.”