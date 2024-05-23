DSS operatives storm Emir of Kano’s palace amid deposition talk

Some operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday stormed the palace of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as rumours of…

Some operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday stormed the palace of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as rumours of imminent deposition of the Emir thicken.

This is coming on the back of the passage of the Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Law (repeal bill), 2024 by the state assembly on Thursday morning.

Our correspondent, who visited the palace around 11am, saw some DSS operatives stationed in the palace.

Though the Emir of Kano was said to be in Ogun State on a private visit to Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the security operatives were seen at the entrance of the palace waiting for any eventuality.

The law abrogated all offices created under the repealed law and if assented by Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf, it becomes law and there are insinuation that the emir may be removed.

The passed bill provides that the governor shall take all necessary measures to restore Kano emirate to its previous position before the enactment of the repealed law.