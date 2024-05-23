✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News | Top Story

DSS operatives storm Emir of Kano’s palace amid deposition talk

Some operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday stormed the palace of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as rumours of…

dss
    By Ahmad Datti

Some operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday stormed the palace of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as rumours of imminent deposition of the Emir thicken.

This is coming on the back of the passage of the Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Law (repeal bill), 2024 by the state assembly on Thursday morning.

Our correspondent, who visited the palace around 11am, saw some DSS operatives stationed in the palace.

Though the Emir of Kano was said to be in Ogun State on a private visit to Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the security operatives were seen at the entrance of the palace waiting for any eventuality.

The law abrogated all offices created under the repealed law and if assented by Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf, it becomes law and there are insinuation that the emir may be removed.

The passed bill provides that the governor shall take all necessary measures to restore Kano emirate to its previous position before the enactment of the repealed law.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories