BREAKING: Dhul Hijjah crescent sighted, Muslims to observe Eid-el-Adha June 28

The crescent moon for Zil Hajj was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday....

The crescent moon for Zil Hajj has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, meaning Eid Al Adha will be observed on Wednesday, June 28.

An announcement by the Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court said the first day of the month will fall on Monday, June 19 .

The UAE will also make an announcement about the crescent sighting today.

Typically, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf countries mark Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha on the same days.

On Saturday, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto asked Muslims to be on the look out for the Crescent moon on Sunday.

Abubakar, who is the President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), gave the directive in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

Dhul-Hijjah is the 12th and the last month in the Islamic calendar in which Muslims perform annual pilgrimage (Hajj) and celebrate Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The statement prayed Allah to help all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty.

As of the time of filing this report, the Sultan had not made announcement in Nigeria.

