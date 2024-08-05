Defiant Bobrisky dresses like female after release from prison

Despite confessing being a man when he appeared before the judge who handed him a six-month jail sentence in April, controversial celebrity, Idris Okuneye, popularly…

Despite confessing being a man when he appeared before the judge who handed him a six-month jail sentence in April, controversial celebrity, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has continued to put up as a woman.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Federal High Court in Lagos had asked the convict arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of his sex, and he quickly replied, “I am a man, My Lord.”

The judge subsequently sent him to jail and ruled that the jail term commenced from the day of his arrest by the EFCC.

He regained freedom on Monday morning.

In a footage posted on social media, the crossdresser was seen inside a car leaving the prison vicinity alongside two friends.

Wearing a female wig and painting his lips red like a woman, Okuneye danced to the music blaring from the background.

The crossdresser has ignited controversy over his gender status. Known for dressing as a woman, Bobrisky claims to have undergone different surgeries to make change his gender.

At some point, the social media influencer even said he was ready to bear a child.

When in 2019, the Rivers Police Command declared a crime suspect known as Bobrisky wanted, images of the crossdresser trended.

Responding in an Instagram post, he had said, “So, a notorious criminal in Rivers state is bearing my stage name, Bobrisky. Thank God I have turned to a woman before the useless criminal committed the crimes. If not, I would have become a suspect by now. And why are bloggers placing my picture together with Governor Nyesom Wike’s. Please, it is not my Bobrisky he is looking for o. I have turned to a woman since two years ago.”

But occasionally the socialite dresses as a man. Last year when he lost his father, Bobrisky attended the funeral in Ijebu Igbo area of Ogun State as a man

In a viral video, the obviously embarrassed crossdresser was seen dodging the camera.

Spotted in a black attire and a black scarf, he used a dark shade to conceal a portion of his face.

In the video clip, Bobrisky from time to time felt uncomfortable whenever the camera was tilted towards him.

Controversy over female award

The Internet was practically set ablaze following the events that unfolded when Bobrisky was crowned the ‘best dressed female’ at the premiere of actress and filmmaker, Eniola Ajao’s movie titled, ‘Ajakaju (Beast of Both Worlds)’

The drama took another dimension when singer, Portable, condemned the decision to name Bobrisky the winner.

Taking to his Instagram page, Portable asked Bobrisky to stop referring to himself as a woman.

This led the duo to trade expletives in several voice notes. Expectedly, Bobrisky did not take Portable’s criticism lightly, as she cursed the singer and his family.

Apparently overwhelmed at the turn of events, Eniola Ajao tendered a public apology to the people who felt offended by the decision to name Bobrisky the winner of the award. She added that it was nothing but a publicity stunt.

Daily Trust reports that the crossdresser was arrested in Lagos on April 3, and was detained at the Lagos Command of the commission over abuse of naira, spraying of naira notes and currency mutilation