✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Top Story

Dangote Refinery reduces PMS Price ‘to thank Nigerians’

dangote refinery
Dangote Refinery

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has effected a reduction in the price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for marketers.

Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of the Dangote Group, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the price was slashed from N990/litre to N970/litre “to appreciate the good people of Nigeria”.

SPONSOR AD

“As the year comes to an end, this is our way of appreciating the good people of Nigeria for their unwavering support in making the Refinery a dream come true. In addition, this is to thank the government for their support as this will complement the measures put in place to encourage domestic enterprise for our collective well- being.”

“While the refinery would not compromise on the quality of its petroleum products, we assure you of best quality products that are environmentally friendly and sustainable.

“We are determined to keep ramping up production to meet and surpass our domestic fuel consumption; thus, dispelling any fear of a shortfall in supply.”

This is the first time that the price of fuel would reduce since commencement of the deregulation of the petroleum sector.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories