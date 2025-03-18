BREAKING: Damagum summons PDP leaders to emergency meeting over Wike’s revocation order

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently meeting over the revocation order on its permanent headquarters in the Central Business Area of Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, revoked the land of the PDP national secretariat over non-payment of ground rent.

The revocation notice was contained in a letter dated March 13, 2025.

The letter titled “Notice of right of occupancy with file no: MISC 81346 in respect of plot no: 243 within central area district, Abuja,” was signed by the Director, Land Administration (FTC), Chijioke Nwankwoeze.

Nwankwoeze attributed the decision to the failure of the opposition party to pay the annual ground rents from January 1, 2006, to January 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, has described the revocation order as “a drive towards totalitarianism and attempt to stifle opposition”.

Ologunagba who disclosed that the order also extended to the temporary and permanent offices, noted that the move is a threat to democracy.

He said, “The attempt by the All Progressives Congress, (APC) government to revoke the Right of Occupancy of the National Secretariat of the PDP is highly condemnable .

“It is aimed at stifling opposition in this country and of course a drive towards totalitarianism. And it is a threat to democracy. The NWC is now meeting and I will get back to you shortly with a detailed response of our party to this development.

“To let you know, how despicable this action is , it is both properties. Both the new one under construction and the one the PDP has been occupying for almost two decades- the Wadata Plaza. It is an attempt to stifle opposition.”