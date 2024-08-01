BREAKING: Curfew declared amid hunger protest in Borno

A 24-hour curfew has been declared in Borno State amid the ongoing hunger protests across the nation. Spokesman for the Command, Nahum Kenneth Daso, who…

A 24-hour curfew has been declared in Borno State amid the ongoing hunger protests across the nation.

Spokesman for the Command, Nahum Kenneth Daso, who announced this in a statement on Thursday, said the curfew was on the basis of security concern following the bomb explosion of Wednesday.

Daily Trust had reported how a bomb exploded at a local tea joint in the state on the eve of the nationwide protest.

Although sources told Daily Trust that 19 persons were killed, the police confirmed 16.

In his statement, the police image maker said the curfew was declared in the interest of peace.

“In view of the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security and law enforcement agencies toward preservation of law and order in the state. You are all aware of the incident that took place at kawori which was the detonation of improvise explosive devices ordinance device which lead to the death of (16) persons while several others were critically injured and on admission across various Government hospitals in the state.”

“In line with our constitutional mandate towards the restoration of law and order, His Excellency, the executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum in consultation with heads of security in the state, finds its expedient to declare 24hrs curfew in the state with immediate effect.”

“I therefore, wish to call upon the good people of Borno State to remain calm and law abiding. Further developments will be communicated to you accordingly please,” the statement read.