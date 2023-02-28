✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
BREAKING: Rivers Collation officer Suspends exercise Over ‘Threat To Life’

The collation officer of the Presidential election in Rivers State, Professor Teddy Charles Adias, has suspended the exercise over what he described as threat to…

The collation officer of the Presidential election in Rivers State, Professor Teddy Charles Adias, has suspended the exercise over what he described as threat to his life.

Before the suspension, the results of 21 out of the 23 local government areas of the State had been collated.

Only results from Obio Akpor and Degema LGAs were being awaited, which was billed to be collated this morning.

Adias, who is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, had earlier fixed Tuesday for collation of results in the outstanding LGAs.

But on Tuesday morning, he made a U-Turn, saying those threatening his life accused him of being responsible for all the alleged electoral Malpractices in Rivers.

He said he he had received numerous calls from unknown persons after his private phone number was displayed on social media.

The Professor vowed not to resume collation until the matter get addressed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

