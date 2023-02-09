Buhari sets up transition committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council to facilitate and manage the handing over of power by his government. Secretary…

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council to facilitate and manage the handing over of power by his government.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced this in Abuja on Thursday.

Members of the Committee are:

Secretary to the Government of the Federation – Chairman

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice

Permanent Secretaries of the following Ministries and Offices:

Defence

Interior

Finance, Budget and National Planning

Foreign Affairs

Information and Culture

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)

Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs

Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF)

General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF)

Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF)

State House

State House National Security Adviser

Chief of Defence Staff

Inspector-General of Police

Inspector-General of Police Director General, National Intelligence Agency

Director General, State Security Services

Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

“The Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday 14th February, 2023 at 12 noon at the Conference Hall of the SGF. Members are expected to attend the inauguration in person,” Mustapha said in the statement signed on his behalf by the Director, Information in his office, Mr. Willie Bassey.

Buhari has repeatedly said he would hand over power on May 29, 2023.