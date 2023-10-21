Borno Commissioner dies one month after surviving accident in Gov’s Convoy

Engr Ibrahim Idriss Garba, Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) in Borno State, is dead.

Details of his death were sketchy at the time of filing but sources said he died from heart related ailment while others alleged that he was poisoned.

Family sources said he died in his house at 777 Housing Estate in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, on Friday night.

Spokesman of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Malam Isa Gusau, confirmed the incident, saying police have commenced investigation.

“Governor Babagana Umara Zulum received the news with intense shock and profound grief. The Governor mourns alongside the late commissioner’s family, other loved ones, friends, associates, and members of the state executive council.”

“Late Engr Ibrahim Idriss Garba was the Governor’s Special Adviser on Special Projects before he was elevated and appointed commissioner of RRR, at the commencement of Zulum’s ongoing second term.

“May Allah forgive the commissioner’s shortcomings and admit him into Aljanna,” he said.

Barely a month ago, the deceased survived an accident while on Governor Zulum’s convoy during a week tour in southern Borno.