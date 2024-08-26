BREAKING: Borno commissioner dies in his room

The Commissioner for Finance in Borno State, Ahmed Ali Ahmed, is dead. Details of his death are still sketchy, but sources familiar with the incident…

The Commissioner for Finance in Borno State, Ahmed Ali Ahmed, is dead.

Details of his death are still sketchy, but sources familiar with the incident told our correspondent that the commissioner died inside his room on Monday morning.

The deceased was said to have exceeded the time he usually comes out in the morning.

His door was then forced open where his corpse was found.

“Oga is no more, he died early this morning,” the source told Daily Trust.

Governor Babagana Zulum has lost two of his cabinet members within one year

