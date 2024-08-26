✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News | Top Story
SPONSOR AD

BREAKING: Borno commissioner dies in his room

The Commissioner for Finance in Borno State, Ahmed Ali Ahmed, is dead. Details of his death are still sketchy, but sources familiar with the incident…

The Commissioner for Finance in Borno State, Ahmed Ali Ahmed, is dead.

Details of his death are still sketchy, but sources familiar with the incident told our correspondent that the commissioner died inside his room on Monday morning.

The deceased was said to have exceeded the time he usually comes out in the morning.

His door was then forced open where his corpse was found.

“Oga is no more, he died early this morning,” the source told Daily Trust.

Governor Babagana Zulum has lost two of his cabinet members within one year

Details later….

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: To earn ₦11 million naira Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated, acquire REGULAR Domains for $24 and resell it for $1000, do this many times over in one month


Click here to start.
More Stories