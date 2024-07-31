Bomb scare in Lagos on eve of nationwide protest

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was discovered at the fence of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service on Bank…

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was discovered at the fence of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service on Bank Anthony way, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The object was discovered on the eve of the planned nationwide protest against the hardship in the land.

The 10 days protest would start from August 1 to and end 10 August 10, 2024, according to the organisers.

Our Correspondent gathered that the IED was allegedly dropped by a yet to identified person who drove to the spot in a car and zoomed off immediately after the action.

It was also gathered that the suspects was first sighted by a police officer attached to the Explosive Ordinance Depot (EOD) Base in Ikeja.

A police source said the officer saw a man in an unregistered Toyota Corolla car parked close to the entrance of the PMF 23 barracks along Mobolaji Bank Anthony way, Ikeja.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

Fayoade, who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the officer who sighted the suspect is attached to the Police Explosives Ordinance Depot (EOD) base in Ikeja.

The Lagos State Police boss said the suspected parked his unregistered Toyota Corolla car on the main road, close to the gate of PMF 23 barracks

“The officer sighted a young man alighted from the car and carefully dropped a bag by the side of FOU Zone A fence. The young man returned to bis car and zoomed off.

“Based on the report a team of the report, a team of EOD-CBRN experts from the base quickly mobilized to the scene to identify the object.

“On arrival it was confirmed that truly the item is IED. Subsequently, the area was cordoned off and the IED Rendered safe and thereafter detonated accordingly. Meanwhile the residual of the IED was collected for further analysis and investigation” he added