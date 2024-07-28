Boko Haram fighters raid Borno police station, gun down officers, loot armoury

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Jakana Police station in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, killing a policeman and a woman, while carting…

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Jakana Police station in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, killing a policeman and a woman, while carting away arms and ammunition.

According to security sources, the insurgents also set ablaze two patrol vehicles and a motorcycle.

Our correspondent gathered that the attackers, who took the security operatives by surprise, arrived at the police station around 1:00am and engaged in a gun duel with the officers until 3:00 am

“They overpowered them and gained access into the police station and looted arms and ammunition and destroyed 2 patrol vehicles.”

“One of the vehicles belong to the police and the other for the members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF)” a source said.

Chairman of Konduga Local government, Hon Abbas Ali Abari, confirmed the attack to journalists, promising to provide details as soon as he gets them.

Efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer, Borno State command, Nahun Kenneth, failed as he did not respond to phone calls or text messages.

Jakana, which is situated along Damaturu -Maiduguri expressway, is about 45 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Editor’s note: This picture was used for illustration