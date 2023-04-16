✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
BREAKING: Binani elected first female governor in Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, as winner of the Adamawa Governorship election. Details later…

