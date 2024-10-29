Biden phones Tinubu over Binance executive, other issues

President Bola Tinubu has received a call from President Joe Biden of the United States of America.

The phone discussion which took place at about 4pm, Nigerian time, on Tuesday, lasted for about 30 minutes.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, while briefing state House Correspondents about the development.

The discussion centered about the recent release of the Head of Finance Crime compliance at Binance, Tigran Gambaryan.

Tuggar said, “The call was about the collaboration between the two countries with regards to law enforcement and law enforcement agencies as well as the release of one of the suspects of the crypto currency exchange company that you are all aware of.

“Mr President also thanked the US for the partnership and collaboration in numerous areas with regards to security in Africa and West Africa as as whole. President Biden assured President Tinubu that this is a partnership because the future of the world reside in Africa and as such, the partnership is important.

“The leaders also discussed the issue of permanent seat in the United Nations security Council and Biden assured the the united States is committed to seeing Africa having a permanent seat and does not see why one of those seats should belong to Nigeria.”