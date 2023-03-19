✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Nigeria 2023 Elections: Gubernatorial Results (Source:INEC)
BREAKING: Bichi LGA Votes push APC above NNPP in Kano

The votes from Bichi Local Government Area of Kano has changed the score line between the parties leading in the Kano governorship election. While the…

The votes from Bichi Local Government Area of Kano has changed the score line between the parties leading in the Kano governorship election.

While the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) started with early lead, the All Progressives Congress (APC) bounced back before an hour break.

But the NNPP regained control until the votes from Bichi, the 2th Local Government, were declared at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in the state.

Nasir Gawuna of the APC  is now leading with 444,537 votes while the NNPP  is trailing with 427,496 votes.

There is a margin of  17,041 votes between them.

