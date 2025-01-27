Bandits strike again in Abuja, abduct father, mother, son from their bedroom

Hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers have invaded the Chikakore area of Kubwa in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, kidnapping a man, his wife, son and two others.
A resident of the community told our correspondent that the kidnappers, numbering about 30 and armed with AK-47 rifles stormed the community around 12 am on Monday and went straight to the house of one Adefija Micheal Akinropo, who was kidnapped alongside his wife, son and elder brother.
The resident, who is close to the victims, said the kidnappers later moved to another building housing a poultry farm, kidnapped a man and injured his wife.
He said police officials from Byazin police station had visited the scene, adding that the abductors are yet to make contact with the family members.
- Over 600,000 Residents Enroll in Kaduna Health Insurance Scheme
- 3 killed, many injured as explosion rocks Niger mining site
When contacted, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent, said she was driving to the office and promised to get back to our reporter when she gets to the office.
She was, however, yet to call back up till the time of filling the report.
Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.
Click here to learn how it works.